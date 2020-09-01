Derek Jeter’s two Marlins trades both hurt the Yankees

Derek Jeter put a damper on the Yankees’ trade deadline day.

The Marlins acquired outfielder Starling Marte, who was a target for the Yankees, from the Diamondbacks before the trade deadline, The Post’s Joel Sherman reported. Marte is hitting .311 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games this season.

The Yankees have been crippled by injuries, including in the outfield with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on the IL. Aaron Hicks left Sunday’s nightcap against the Mets, but it is believed just to be cramping.

Then Jeter, who is the Marlins CEO and part-owner of the Marlins, sent infielder Jonathan Villar to the Blue Jays, ESPN.com reported. Toronto has been stocking up at the trade deadline in its bid to make the postseason.

The Blue Jays acquired starting pitcher Taijuan Walker from the Mariners last week and continued to bolster their rotation with the addition of Robbie Ray from Arizona on Monday morning.

The 18-14 Blue Jays have pulled within one game of the Yankees for second place in the AL East and the Yankees play 10 of their final 20 games against Toronto. Both teams could find their way to the postseason with each league getting eight playoff teams.