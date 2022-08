Denver Broncos 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason and instantly made them contenders for the AFC West division title.

Wilson will have a plethora of options to throw to, including Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler, but will also be competing in one of the toughest divisions in football.

Wilson definitely makes the Broncos competitive but guarding against the aerial attacks from the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will not be walks in the park.

Read below for the Broncos' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks, September 12, 2022

TV: ESPN/ABC

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 2: Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3: Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers, September 25, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 4: Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts, October 6, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 6: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers, October 17, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 7: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets, October 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 8: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, October 30, 2022 (in London)

TV: ESPN+

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Denver Broncos @ Tennessee Titans, November 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders, November 20, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 12: Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers, November 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs, December 11, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 15: Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals, December 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 16: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams, December 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Week 17: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD