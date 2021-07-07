Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel takes swipe at England before Euro 2020 match

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel gave England some bulletin board material to work with ahead of their Euro 2020 semifinal match Wednesday.

Schmeichel will hope to keep the ball out of the net and continue Denmark on its incredible run during the Euro, but the swipe was a bit notable.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

England supporters have been singing "Football’s Coming Home" to their squad since 1996, and Schmeichel was asked about the potential of ruining England’s chances of bringing it home.

"Has it ever been home? I dont know. Have you ever won it? '66? Was that not the World Cup?" the goalkeeper said, via AFP. "To be honest I haven't given any thought to what it would mean to stop England. It's more what it would do for Denmark. I've focused very little on the England team.

"It's what it would do for our country back home. The joy it would bring to five million back home to do something like that, to compete with the nations we are competing with. Not really a lot of feelings for England on this."

ENGLAND LOOKS TO LEARN FROM SEMIFINAL LOSSES AT EURO 2020

England is favorited to win the match, but Denmark has been brilliant throughout the tournament. After Christian Eriksen suffered a scary cardiac episode, the team somehow managed to get out of Group B. Denmark then beat Wales in the Round of 16 and Ukraine in the Quarterfinal.

"When you have a team with so many world stars like England, the expectations are always going to be high," Schmeichel added. "I can't imagine such a team will be affected by what the country expects of them. But they respect us. They know we are going to fight until the end."

Denmark won the European Championship in 1992 and the squad made it to the quarterfinal in 2004.

England hasn’t won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The winner of the match will face off against Italy in the final.