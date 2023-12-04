Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders, fiancée Tracey Edmonds split after over 10 years together

Sanders and Edmonds first got together in 2012

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Deion Sanders and his longtime partner Tracey Edmonds announced Sunday night the two had broken off their engagement after four years.

Sanders and Edmonds put out a joint statement on her Instagram account, saying the decision to split up was mutual.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders walking on the red carpet at NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)

"To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love... We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together," the post read.

"Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!"

FROM OUTKICK: JORDAN TRAVIS SENDS JALEN MILROE CLASSY MESSAGE AFTER ALABAMA TAKES FSU’S PLAYOFF SPOT

Tracey Edmonds in 2022

Tracey Edmonds attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Sanders and Edmonds had been together since 2012 and got engaged in 2019. She had been by his bedside over the last year as he needed some of his toes amputated.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach commented on Edmonds’ post.

DEION SANDERS' COLORADO FOOTBALL PROGRAM SEES TOP RECRUIT DECOMMIT AMID DISAPPOINTING 2023 SEASON

"Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me," he wrote. "I appreciate the times we've shared and they laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!"

Edmonds is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group and was an Emmy Award-winning host on "Extra." She has two sons with her ex-husband, musician Babyface.

Deion Sanders runs out

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads his team onto the field before the start of their game against the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City. (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders has two children with his first wife and three children with his second wife. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders both played for the Buffaloes and Jackson State under their father.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.