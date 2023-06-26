Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes
Published

Deion Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, on coach's surgery: 'Grateful for the healing power of God'

Sanders needed surgery to take care of the blood clots in his legs

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Deion Sanders’ girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, gave an update on the Colorado football coach’s health after he had surgery to remove blood clots in his legs.

Edmonds said Saturday that Sanders was resting after the surgery.

"We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer warriors," she wrote on Instagram. "It was a long, but successful day! #CoachPrime @deionsanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you."

On Sunday, Edmonds posted a photo from Sanders’ bedside and said she was not going to leave until the job was finished.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds

Tracey Edmonds, left, and Deion Sanders walking on the red carpet at NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix. (Anthony Behar/PA Images via Getty Images)

"I'm not leaving this spot until it's time for #CoachPrime @deionsanders to walk up out of here which we hope will be very soon! Sending everyone LOVE" she wrote.

Deion Sanders at the national championshi

Deion Sanders in attendance before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Jan. 9, 2023. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Sanders explained last week what he was dealing with as doctors warned him about the risks of not getting the blood clots fixed.

"I went to the doctor the other day to check myself out, and I have two clots in my leg," Sanders said in a social media post. "One in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thighs. So now, I’m having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots, so now I can have proper blood flow through the leg so they can fix the toes. 

"That’s what’s going on. That is it. You heard it from me. That’s what’s going on. I appreciate you. I appreciate your gestures. I appreciate your prayers."

Deion Sanders at the spring game

University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders secures his headset under his cowboy hat during the spring football game as part of Black and Gold Day on April 22, 2023. (Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sanders had foot issues while at Jackson State that forced him into a scooter on the sidelines at points during his tenure. He had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.