Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders, Colorado enter halftime down big for second consecutive week

Colorado was down 35-0 to Oregon last week

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
For the second week in a row, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes enter halftime facing a large deficit. 

One week after falling behind 35-0 to the Oregon Ducks after 30 minutes of play, Colorado is down 34-14 to the No. 8 USC Trojans. 

Caleb Williams plays against Colorado

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, looks to pass as Colorado defensive lineman Bishop Thomas pursues in the first half Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams easily picked apart the Colorado defense in the first half, completing 17 of 20 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns. 

The Trojans scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions in the first half while the Colorado offense missed a field goal and Sheduer Sanders threw an interception in the first quarter. 

Colorado finally got on the board early in the second quarter when Sanders connected with wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. for a 30-yard score.  

The Buffaloes had a chance to make it a game after getting a stop on USC’s possession after the score, but the Trojans forced a punt, which was blocked by the USC defense

Mario Williams celebrates a touchdown

Dorian Singer (15) of the USC Trojans celebrates with Mario Williams (4) after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.  (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Williams connected with Mario Williams for a 24-yard touchdown two plays later. 

Colorado will get the ball to start the second half after Sanders scampered for a 25-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 20.

The Colorado defense is without two of its best players. Two-way star Travis Hunter continues to recover after taking a late hit against Colorado State, and safety Shilo Sanders is out with a kidney injury. 

The Colorado defense had allowed the most points and yards per game in the Pac-12 entering Week 5. 

Deion Sanders before playing USC

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after players warmed up before a game against USC Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

USC’s offense leads the country in points per game (55) and is third in the nation in yards per game (569.3). 

Williams has started the year right where he left off, throwing for 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions in USC’s 4-0 start to the season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.