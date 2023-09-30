Expand / Collapse search
Large NFL contingent in Boulder as Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC take on Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders are the focus of the matchup

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
All eyes are on Boulder as the Colorado Buffaloes welcome No. 8 USC to Folsom Field in Week 5. 

Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, leads the Trojans against quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the 3-1 Buffaloes at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX. 

Shedeur Sanders plays against Oregon

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball during a PAC-12 conference football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Oregon Ducks on September 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.  (Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Williams is projected to be the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, should he leave school after his junior season, while Sanders is off to a hot start in his first year at the FBS level. 

The presence of the two quarterbacks has caught the interest of the NFL, with 30 NFL scouts for 21 teams in attendance for the matchup, according to ESPN.

Williams is off to a ridiculously hot start, throwing for 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions in USC’s 4-0 start to the season. 

"The kid is a playmaker," Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said of Williams. "He’s the epitome of class and confidence in what he brings to the table. He makes plays. He makes that team go. He’s a handful."

Williams has the USC offense rolling as the Trojans lead the country in points per game (55.0) and are third in the nation in yards per game (569.3). 

Deion Sanders talks to Shedeur

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with his son QB Shedeur Sanders before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium September 23, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Sanders is also off to a spectacular start, throwing for 1,410 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

The Buffaloes started the year 3-0, taking the college football world by storm with victories over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. 

The run came to a screeching halt in Week 4 against the Oregon Ducks as the Buffaloes were blown off the field. Colorado entered halftime down 35-0 before losing 42-6. 

"Good old-fashioned butt-kicking," Coach Sanders said afterward. "No excuses, no nothing."

Caleb Williams plays against Stanford

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during a college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans on September 9, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.  (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both Shedeur Sanders and Williams are in their junior seasons and could enter the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Prior to the start of the college football season, Williams told ESPN that he would make a decision on his future after the year. 

"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams told ESPN of the 2024 NFL draft. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three and out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it. We'll have to see at the end of this year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

