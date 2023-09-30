Large NFL contingent in Boulder as Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC take on Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

All eyes are on Boulder as the Colorado Buffaloes welcome No. 8 USC to Folsom Field in Week 5.

Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, leads the Trojans against quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the 3-1 Buffaloes at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Williams is projected to be the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft , should he leave school after his junior season, while Sanders is off to a hot start in his first year at the FBS level.

The presence of the two quarterbacks has caught the interest of the NFL, with 30 NFL scouts for 21 teams in attendance for the matchup, according to ESPN.

Williams is off to a ridiculously hot start, throwing for 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions in USC’s 4-0 start to the season.

"The kid is a playmaker," Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said of Williams. "He’s the epitome of class and confidence in what he brings to the table. He makes plays. He makes that team go. He’s a handful."

Williams has the USC offense rolling as the Trojans lead the country in points per game (55.0) and are third in the nation in yards per game (569.3).

Sanders is also off to a spectacular start, throwing for 1,410 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

The Buffaloes started the year 3-0, taking the college football world by storm with victories over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

The run came to a screeching halt in Week 4 against the Oregon Ducks as the Buffaloes were blown off the field. Colorado entered halftime down 35-0 before losing 42-6.

"Good old-fashioned butt-kicking," Coach Sanders said afterward. "No excuses, no nothing."

Both Shedeur Sanders and Williams are in their junior seasons and could enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Prior to the start of the college football season, Williams told ESPN that he would make a decision on his future after the year.

"That's for sure now going to be an in-the-moment decision at the end of the year," Williams told ESPN of the 2024 NFL draft. "It's my third year, and the dream and goal was to go three and out. Being around these guys and in college and enjoying it. We'll have to see at the end of this year."

