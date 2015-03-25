Defending NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski shares spotlight with dating drivers at Media Day

next Image 1 of 2

Brad Keselowski strolled through the Daytona 500 Club with his cell phone in one hand and a half-empty bottle in the other.

Nope, not beer. Not this time.

Keselowski was drinking orange juice Thursday at Daytona 500 Media Day, which officially kicked off Speedweeks. Still, the reigning NASCAR Sprint Cup champion was his usual, laid-back, outspoken self — offering up some of the best one-liners during a daylong event filled with jokes, repetitive questions, canned answers and optimistic outlooks for the upcoming season.

Three months ago, Keselowski was chugging beer in Victory Lane after clinching the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Now he's fielding questions about defending his title, tweeting from his race car and the budding relationship between competitors Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.