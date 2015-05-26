DCU seeks revenge against RBNY

Washington, D.C. (SportsNetwork.com) - D.C. United will be looking to exact a bit of revenge at RFK Stadium on Saturday when the club plays host to Eastern Conference rival Red Bull New York.

United's lone defeat of the season came against New York as Ben Olsen's men were played off the park in a 2-0 loss at Red Bull Arena on March 22.

But even with the disappointing result, D.C. is off to its best start since 2006, when the team went 3-0-1 in its first four matches.

D.C. has made a habit of logging late goals this season as the club has scored in the 86th minute or later in three of its first six games across all competitions.

Chris Pontius nabbed a late goal in United's last-gasp victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 28, and Luis Silva did the honors with a stoppage-time strike to grant the club a 1-0 win over Orlando City SC last time out.

New York, however, should prove to be a more difficult team to break down.

The Red Bulls, who have conceded just two goals this season, have made an impressive start to life under the guidance of new head coach Jesse Marsch. The club is unbeaten through its first three league contests, opening the season with a 1-1 draw at Sporting Kansas City before claiming back-to-back wins over United and Columbus Crew SC.

According the Marsch, the Red Bulls appear to be grasping his philosophy quicker than he had anticipated, but he believes there is still plenty of room for improvement.

"There's an understanding now within the team, both the mentality of who we want to be and soccer-wise what we're trying to achieve with the tactics and with the reactions and habits," Marsch told MSG TV. "... Every day it gets a little bit clearer and little bit sharper and a little bit better. It's taken less time than I thought it would, and it's largely due to the players and their ability to adjust and think and play, so it's been good so far."

New York will be eager to stay atop the Eastern Conference with three points from Saturday's affair, which will be the club's third road match out of four to start the season.