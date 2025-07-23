Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

DC official weighs in on Trump's push to have Commanders change nickname back to Redskins

President Donald Trump has made a push for the Commanders to change their name back to the Redskins

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
'WASHINGTON REDSKINS': Trump pushes Commanders owner to change team's name Video

'WASHINGTON REDSKINS': Trump pushes Commanders owner to change team's name

'The Big Weekend Show' shares their picks for this week's biggest stories.

President Donald Trump threw a curveball into the NFL world over the weekend when he threatened to put the Washington Commanders’ RFK Stadium site in jeopardy if they didn’t change its name back to the Redskins.

Phil Mendelson, the Washington, D.C., Council chairman, suggested to 106.7 The Fan in D.C. on the "Grant & Danny" show he would have "no problem" with a potential name change.

Phil Mendelson in March 2025

Flanked by members of the city council and other city leaders, Washington, D.C., Council Chairman Phil Mendelson speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 10, 2025. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"He suggested the past DC opposition of the team moving back into the city while named Redskins had more to do with Dan Snyder than the name," radio host Grant Paulsen wrote about Mendelson. "Suggested he would have no problem with DC welcoming the team back with the name Redskins now." 

It appeared to be the latest nod of support for the move since Trump fired off two Truth Social posts over the weekend about the nickname. 

Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, who played for the Redskins, backed the move on Sunday.

"The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this," Trump wrote first. "Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past.

"Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!"

Then, he threatened to put the Commanders’ deal to take over the old RFK Stadium site in jeopardy if they didn’t revert to the name.

Donald Trump football

A football presented to President Donald Trump is pictured as Trump speaks during an event to announce that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall, in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday, May 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way," Trump wrote in a second Truth Social post. "I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be more exciting for everyone."

Daniel Snyder changed Washington’s team name from the Washington Redskins to the Washington Football Team before the start of the 2020 season amid a summer of racial tensions. The team eventually became the Washington Commanders, and Snyder sold the team to Josh Harris.

Harris said on Fox News Channel’s "Special Report" in April that the team would not bring back the Redskins name even with plans to build a new stadium in Washington, D.C.

"The Commanders’ name actually has taken on an amazing kind of element in our building," Harris responded to Bret Baier’s question about the Redskins name coming back as part of this new stadium deal. "So, the people that certain types of players that are tough, that love football, are delegated Commanders and Jayden [Daniels], for example, is a Commander, and they're ranked.

Josh Harris and Trump in May

Owner of the Washington Commanders team, Josh Harris, speaks at an event unveiling plans to host the 2027 NFL Draft in DC with President Donald Trump, right, in the Oval Office of the White House on May 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Annabelle Gordon for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"And, you know, the business staff has gotten into it, and obviously, we're in a military city here. There's more military personnel than anywhere else, so we're kind of moving forward with the Commanders name, excited about that, and not looking back."

