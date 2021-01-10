Daughter gets the better of dad in historic college basketball matchup

Holy Cross women’s basketball coach Maureen Magarity got the best of her father, Army coach Dave Magarity, in their historic matchup Saturday afternoon.

The Crusaders defeated the Black Knights 80-46 in what is believed to be the first-ever father-daughter matchup in Division 1 college basketball history. Holy Cross guard Avery LaBarbera led the team with 23 points. Army guard Kaci Helmick had a team-high 13 points.

"I don't think either one of us thought it was going to go this way," Maureen Magarity told reporters after the blowout win, via ESPN.

It was Maureen Magarity’s first win as Holy Cross’ head coach. The Crusaders didn’t start play until January and she previously spent 10 seasons at New Hampshire.

"I came in thinking, 'I hope it's a good game, but I need to win,'" Dave Magarity said. "When I looked up and we were down by as many as 30, I'm thinking to myself, 'What parallel universe am I living in? What is going on here?’

"It was a tough game; my head's still spinning. We had been playing decent basketball, so I give them all the credit in the world. Their kids stepped up, they played great. There's no question, I'm proud of her as a father and the fact that they were prepared."

Army had 25 turnovers in the game and Holy Cross turned that into 31 points.

Holy Cross will take on Army again on Sunday.