Datsyuk out two weeks following minor knee surgery

Detroit Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk underwent minor arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday morning and will miss at least two weeks.

General manager Ken Holland said on the team's Twitter account that Datsyuk had an MRI exam on Monday. Detroit's leading scorer then underwent successful surgery Tuesday at the Detroit Medical Center to remove fragments from his right knee.

"Surgery is over. It was minor arthroscopic surgery and he should be good to go in a couple of weeks," Holland said.

Datsyuk is averaging a point per game this season for the Red Wings, who extended their own NHL single-season record for consecutive home victories to 23 with a win over the Sharks on Sunday. Datsyuk has 16 goals and 43 assists in 59 games.

Detroit, which is tops in the NHL with 84 points, will likely have goaltender Jimmy Howard and forward Danny Cleary back in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

Howard is ready to return from a broken right index finger. He hasn't played since February 2, but is still tied for the league lead in wins with 32.

Cleary had missed the team's last five games after having his left knee drained of fluid twice last week.