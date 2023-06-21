Expand / Collapse search
Tennis
Published

Daniil Medvedev advances to quarterfinals of Halle Open

Daniil Medvedev suffered a first round loss last week at the Libema Open

Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev continued building momentum after recent setbacks as he moved into the quarterfinals of the Halle Open on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament.

Medvedev could have wrapped up the second-round match in straight sets when he took a 4-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker but lost the next four points as Djere took control.

Medvedev is coming off first-round losses at the French Open and last week at the Libema Open, his first grass event of the season.

Daniil Medvedev during match

Daniil Medvedev controls the ball during the Terra Wortmann Open 2023 match between Daniil Medvedev vs Laslo Djere on June 21, 2023 in Halle, Germany. (Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The third-ranked Russian is preparing to return to Wimbledon next month for the first time since 2021 after the grass-court Grand Slam barred players from Russia and Belarus last year over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev next faces Roberto Bautista Agut in Halle after the eighth-seeded Spanish player beat American Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (2) in their second-round match.

Daniil Medvedev during match

Daniil Medvedev of Russia looks on during the Men's Singles Second Round match against Adrian Mannarino of France on Day 4 of the Libema Open Grass Court Championships at the Autotron on June 15, 2023 in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. (Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Chilean player Nicolas Jarry upset the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7), 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against home favorite Alexander Zverev. The ninth-seeded German beat Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev during match

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during the Men's Singles Second Round match against Adrian Mannarino of France on Day 4 of the Libema Open Grass Court Championships at the Autotron on June 15, 2023 in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. (Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Also, Stuttgart finalist Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6 (4) in their first-round match.