Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Daniel Jones takes responsibility for role in Giants’ failures

Daniel Jones has failed to produce a winning season as Giants QB

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Had quarterback Daniel Jones been in school this week, he’d likely have been sent to Oh-Shag Hennesy’s office, because he done messed up. The third-year Giant’s uneven play likely served as a major reason why offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was expelled from New York, fired Tuesday after the Giants’ 3-7 start.

Now, Jones is taking ownership for the Giant offense’s failing grade.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs downfield with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs downfield with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"I feel responsible for our lack of production as an offense," Jones said earlier this week, per Giants.com.

Garrett lasted less than two full seasons in New York, overseeing an abysmal offense that averaged barely more than 18 points per game. Daniel played in and started all but two of the 26 games in which Garrett called plays. "I think we know we’ve got to do better. That falls on each one of us, on players and certainly me," Jones said to Giants.com.

He continued: "It’s about moving forward now, understanding that we’ve got to keep going and it’s on all of us to perform better at each of our jobs. We all have to play better and produce more."

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md. 

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Giants coach Joe Judge made the decision, along with ownership, to part ways with Garrett after the offense could muster only 10 points in a Monday night loss to Tampa Bay. Garrett’s dismal has made for a less than ideal week of preparation, though Jones realizes that’s par for the course in the business that is pro football. "I think that Coach Judge has got to make decisions for the team and how he sees it and how he sees the team going forward," said Jones. "It’s our job to execute and play our best, so that’s what I’m focused on and that’s where this team is."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11:  Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. 

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11:  Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.  (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York’s first game post-Garrett is Sunday afternoon against division-rival Philadelphia. For Big Blue’s sake, hopefully Jones is no longer acting insubordinate and churlish.