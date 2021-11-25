Daniel Jones takes responsibility for role in Giants’ failures

Had quarterback Daniel Jones been in school this week, he’d likely have been sent to Oh-Shag Hennesy’s office, because he done messed up. The third-year Giant’s uneven play likely served as a major reason why offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was expelled from New York, fired Tuesday after the Giants’ 3-7 start.

Now, Jones is taking ownership for the Giant offense’s failing grade.

"I feel responsible for our lack of production as an offense," Jones said earlier this week, per Giants.com.

Garrett lasted less than two full seasons in New York, overseeing an abysmal offense that averaged barely more than 18 points per game. Daniel played in and started all but two of the 26 games in which Garrett called plays. "I think we know we’ve got to do better. That falls on each one of us, on players and certainly me," Jones said to Giants.com.

He continued: "It’s about moving forward now, understanding that we’ve got to keep going and it’s on all of us to perform better at each of our jobs. We all have to play better and produce more."

Giants coach Joe Judge made the decision, along with ownership, to part ways with Garrett after the offense could muster only 10 points in a Monday night loss to Tampa Bay. Garrett’s dismal has made for a less than ideal week of preparation, though Jones realizes that’s par for the course in the business that is pro football. "I think that Coach Judge has got to make decisions for the team and how he sees it and how he sees the team going forward," said Jones. "It’s our job to execute and play our best, so that’s what I’m focused on and that’s where this team is."

New York’s first game post-Garrett is Sunday afternoon against division-rival Philadelphia. For Big Blue’s sake, hopefully Jones is no longer acting insubordinate and churlish.