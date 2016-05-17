Danica Patrick, young guns head up Sprint Showdown entry list

Danica Patrick and young NASCAR Sprint Cup Series stars such as Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney head up the entry list for this Friday's Sprint Showdown at Charlotte Motor Speedway (FS1, 7 p.m. ET).

The top finisher in each of three Showdown segments will advance to the Sprint All-Star Race the following night (also on FS1, 7 p.m. ET).

The All-Star Race features drivers who have won a race in the current or preceding year, past NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race winners and past NASCAR NASCAR Series champions.

Additionally, fans will again have the opportunity to select at least one driver through the popular Sprint Fan Vote, which will fill any remaining starting spots until the field reaches a minimum of 20 cars.

Check out the star-studded entry list for the Sprint Showdown below: