Danica Patrick shows off rock climbing skills at U.S. National Whitewater Center

When a driver has a health-conscious company as their sponsor, they get to do some pretty interesting activities.

Such is the case for Danica Patrick, driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet sponsored by Nature's Bakery.

Thursday at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, Patrick and a couple of Nature's Bakery Choose Your Journey sweepstakes winners had a big time on a zip line and doing rock climbing.

The sweepstakes winners who joined Patrick were Sam Bednarski of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jessica McFarlin of Elgin, Illinois.

In addition to the zip-line and rock-climbing experience, The Choose Your Journey Sweepstakes, Bednarski and McFarlin won a tour of Stewart-Haas Racing and the NASCAR Hall of Fame, VIP access to the NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway and a year's supply of Nature's Bakery on-the-go snacks.