Dan Snyder offered to virtually testify in front of House Oversight Committee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has come under scrutiny for allegedly dodging in-person hearings with the House Oversight Committee regarding claims of workplace harassment and financial improprieties within the organization.

According to a new statement released Thursday from Snyder’s attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, to Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the owner offered to virtually testify before the Committee after initially declining in-person attendance.

Snyder cited a planned trip to Israel that overlapped with the scheduled hearings as reasoning for his absence. According to ESPN, the committee offered to meet with Snyder virtually on July 6 or 8.

WASHINGTON OWNER DAN SNYDER CONDUCTED ‘SHADOW INVESTIGATION,’ FOSTERED TOXIC CULTURE: HOUSE COMMITTEE

Snyder’s attorney stated that the owner followed up by offering dates of July 28 or 29 for a remote meeting. There has been no confirmation on behalf of the committee regarding the proposed dates. Hearings with the House are slated to take place until July 29.

A Committee spokesperson responded to the attorney’s statement on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We remain committed to securing Mr. Snyder’s testimony on the toxic work environment at the Washington Commanders following his failure to appear voluntarily at the Committee’s hearing and his continued refusal to allow his attorney to accept service of a subpoena.

"We are continuing to negotiate with his counsel to ensure the Committee can obtain the full and complete testimony we need, and we are reviewing her latest correspondence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you’re under subpoena, you have to answer the question posed," commented David Rapallo, former staff director of the House Oversight Committee. "If it’s voluntary, and you’re not under subpoena, you don’t."

The Washington Commanders start training camp on July 27.