Dak Prescott responds to Tom Brady, Cowboys stat ahead of NFC championship game

Tom Brady is back in a conference championship game for the 14th time of his illustrious career and one wild stat made the rounds on social media after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win Sunday night.

Brady will be appearing in the first NFC championship game of his career, going up against the Green Bay Packers, while the Dallas Cowboys have not appeared in that game since 1997.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott saw the stat and had an interesting reaction.

"[Ezekiel Elliott] hold my crutches," he wrote.

Dallas was a favorite to win the NFC East this season but fell just short even though they were in contention despite having a losing record. What didn’t help was Prescott fracturing his ankle and being lost for the entire season.

Prescott’s injury occurred in Week 5 against the New York Giants. He finished the season with nine touchdown passes, four interceptions and 1,856 passing yards in five games.

Andy Dalton took over as Dallas’ starting quarterback but things weren’t the same. Dalton also missed time after testing positive for the coronavirus and Dallas was forced to start Ben DiNucci for one game.

The Cowboys finished 6-10 – one game behind the division-winning Washington Football Team.