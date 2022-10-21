Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trevor Bauer
Published

Curt Schilling says Trevor Bauer will never play baseball again: ‘It’s not going to get better for him’

Bauer was suspended two seasons by MLB in April

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In April, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended for two seasons by Major League Baseball for allegedly violating the league's policy on domestic violence and sexual assault. 

The suspension came after a San Diego woman accused Bauer of sexual assault in 2021. 

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles.  (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bauer has denied the allegations and is appealing the suspension. 

DODGERS’ TREVOR BAUER SUSPENDED FOR 2 SEASONS AFTER ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail," Bauer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

In February, the Los Angeles County District attorney’s office said Bauer would not face criminal charges from the allegations. 

While Bauer will be eligible to return to baseball during the 2024 MLB season, one former Major League pitcher does not see his potential return to the mound ever becoming a reality. 

ALEX BREGMAN’S THREE-RUN HR ALL ASTROS NEED TO TAKE BIG LEAD OVER YANKEES IN ALCS

"He’s never going to play again," 20-year MLB veteran Curt Schilling said on the PBD Podcast. 

Former pitcher Curt Schilling of the Boston Red Sox is introduced during a 2018 World Series championship ring ceremony before an opening day game against the Toronto Blue Jays April 9, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston.

Former pitcher Curt Schilling of the Boston Red Sox is introduced during a 2018 World Series championship ring ceremony before an opening day game against the Toronto Blue Jays April 9, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

"No, absolutely not," Schilling said when asked if Bauer deserved to be banned. "No. Nothing happened." 

YANKEES’ 17 STRIKEOUTS CONTRIBUTE TO WILD RECORD IN GAME 1 OF ALCS

Schilling said the current political climate will be a barrier to Bauer’s return to the diamond. 

"You know as well as I do — especially when you’re talking about corporations — and a majority of owners are very liberal people," Schilling said. "They’re not going to touch him. Sports has gotten to a very uncomfortable place. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Professional sports has started to cater to fans who don’t buy tickets. If you think about the fans they’re catering to, they’re catering to the fans who will go to their sponsors and boycott their sponsors. Not the people that show up at the ballpark, or the stadium, or the arena, or the rink."

Trevor Bauer, right, of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Trevor Bauer, right, of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles.  (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

A ruling on Bauer’s appeal is expected to be made after the 2022 World Series, according to Forbes. 

"In this day and age, with the way society is going, it’s not going to get better for him." Schilling said on the podcast. "Things aren’t going to improve. People aren’t going to start saying, ‘Well, it’s in the past.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schilling also discussed the media attention that a team would get for bringing Bauer onto the roster, saying he wouldn't blame a team for not wanting that type of attention. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.