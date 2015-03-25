Crystal Palace lands Bannan from Villa

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Barry Bannan from Aston Villa on a three-year contract, the club confirmed on Monday.

"I'm proud, obviously. It's been a long day, but now I'm a Crystal Palace player, I'm very happy," Bannan said. "The season's been started now for a couple of weeks and I've not featured at Villa. It's perfect for me, really, staying in the Premier League and I'll do the best I can."

Bannan last made an appearance for Villa in March and the move reunites him with Palace boss Ian Holloway, who managed Bannan during a loan spell with Blackpool several years ago.

"I worked with him at Blackpool," Bannan said. "That was probably the highlight of my career so far. We got promoted to the Premier League and he was really good, so to be working under him again is brilliant."