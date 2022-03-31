Coyotes' Clayton Keller out for season after scary crash into boards: 'I will be back better than ever'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a gruesome leg injury during the team’s win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Keller was skating toward the Sharks’ net with about 5:15 remaining in the game when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He was down on the ice for about 5 minutes before he was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona said afterward Keller had suffered a lower-leg injury and was hospitalized for further evaluation.

On Thursday morning, Keller provided an update and revealed his 2021-22 season was over.

LEON DRAISAITL, CONNOR MCDAVID LEAD OILERS OVER KINGS IN SHOOTOUT

"Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season’s over for me, but I’m resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits," he tweeted. "I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!!"

Keller was in his sixth season with the Coyotes and had been progressing into one of the team’s top players since the 2016-17 season when he made his debut.

This season, Keller had played in 67 games and scored 28 goals to go along with 35 assists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona beat San Jose 5-2 on Wednesday. The team is 21-41-5 and eighth in the NHL’s Central Division.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.