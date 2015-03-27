Cowboys trim roster to limit

Five days before their 2012 regular-season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys cut 23 players to reduce the active roster to the mandated 53-man requirement.

The Cowboys waived or released offensive linemen Jeff Adams, Harland Gunn, Ronald Leary and veteran Pat McQuistan, outside linebackers Baraka Atkins and Adrian Hamilton, defensive ends Ben Bass and Clifton Geathers, wide receivers Danny Coale, Tim Benford and Saalim Hakim, nose tackle Robert Callaway, quarterback Rudy Carpenter, running backs Lance Dunbar and Jamize Olawale, fullback Shaun Chapas, inside linebacker Orie Lemon, cornerbacks Akwasi Owusu- Ansah, Lionel Smith and Teddy Williams, tight end Andrew Szczerba and safety Eddie Whitley. In addition, offensive lineman Daniel Loper was waived/injured.

Coale was a fifth-round selection in this past April's draft who was injured for most of the preseason and beat out for a roster spot by undrafted rookie Cole Beasley.

McQuistan is in his seventh NFL season and previously played for the Cowboys from 2006-09. He's appeared in 66 career games with eight starts in stops in Dallas, Miami (2010) and New Orleans (2011).

Dallas also made a roster move involving the offensive line earlier on Friday, acquiring center Ryan Cook from Miami in exchange for a reported seventh-round selection in 2013.

The Cowboys kick off the regular season against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday.