Cowboys scrambling to find replacements as training camp injuries pile up in offensive line

The Dallas Cowboys are suddenly so thin at offensive line, they grabbed a player who lives 10 minutes from training camp in California.

Good thing they at least had James Nelson in rookie camp in May, even if they chose not to sign him.

The Cowboys lost a pair of guards in starter Nate Livings and backup Kevin Kowalski during their second week of camp. Livings is out at least two weeks after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Kowalski will miss at least another week with a knee bruise.

Dallas did get a bit of good news with the return Friday of Mackenzy Bernadeau, the other starting guard.

And coach Jason Garrett keeps saying it's early. Dallas opens the preseason Sunday night against Miami.