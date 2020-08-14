Cowboys using Popsicles to keep players cool during training camp

The Dallas Cowboys are turning to a classic summer treat to keep players cool in the Texas sun during training camp this summer.

With temperatures at the team’s facility in Frisco approaching 100 degrees in recent days, the Cowboys have set up a trio of cooling tents near their practice field, ESPN reported. Aside from Gatorade and other traditional ways of cooling off, the team is offering Popsicles.

"The whole premise of it is to try to take down your core temperature and whatnot," Cowboys center Joe Looney told reporters. "I'm a big guy with a bunch of hair, so I need it. I'm in there dumping water on my head. I think it's wonderful. Practicing in Texas presents a different challenge for us, just getting used to the heat. I think it's an amazing technique that we can go in there, grab a Popsicle, cool down and then head back out to practice and hit it real hard."

The Cowboys traditionally hold the majority of their training camp in Oxnard, Calif., in order to avoid the harsh summer sun in Texas. However, the team was unable to travel this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The heat is just one of several challenges for the Cowboys, who are attempting to install a new system under head coach Mike McCarthy despite a disjointed offseason in which most team activities were canceled.

"One thing I really respect about Coach McCarthy is how he takes care of our bodies," Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. "When we're on the practice field, we go hard and everybody is very deliberate in what we're doing. His message is really when we touch the practice field, we go hard, and he's going to take care of our bodies."

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team expects to host at least some fans at its home games this fall.