Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Micah Parsons defends wearing 76ers jersey to NBA playoff game

Parsons is originally from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys fans were probably not happy with star edge rusher Micah Parsons after he was spotted wearing a Philadelphia 76ers jersey at an NBA playoff game over the weekend. 

But the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker seemingly had a valid reason for representing the city of his NFC East rival. 

Micah Parsons at an NBA game wearing a 76ers jersey

Micah Parsons and Scoot Henderson courtside for the Sixers' playoff game on May 7, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Parsons, who is originally from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and went to Penn State before being drafted by the Cowboys with the No.12 overall pick in 2021, created a social media frenzy when he was seen courtside at the Sixers-Celtics Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday wearing a Tyrese Maxey jersey. 

COLTS’ FIRST-ROUND PICK LEAVES COWBOYS’ MICAH PARSONS UNIMPRESSED: ‘I DON’T NECESSARILY LOVE THE PICK’

"Micah Parsons wants to be an Eagle so badly," one user wrote on Twitter. 

Micah Parsons at an NBA game wearing a 76ers jersey

Micah Parsons wore a Tyrese Maxey jersey for the Sixers-Celtics Eastern Conference semifinal game on May 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Micah Parsons wants to be in Philly so bad," another account tweeted out. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Parsons defended his choice of jersey, pointing out that Maxey is from Texas. 

Maxey, 22, was a standout at Kentucky before being drafted by the 76ers in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tyrese Maxey celebrating shot

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey gestures after making a 3-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets, April 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Celtics host the 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night. The series is tied 2-2 and Philadelphia is coming off a Game 4 victory where James Harden led the team with 42 points. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.