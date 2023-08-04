Cowboys ink Malik Hooker to 3-year extension; Dallas secondary keeps getting paid: report

The Dallas Cowboys have taken care of another member of their secondary, giving safety Malik Hooker a three-year contract extension, his agent, David Mulugheta, told ESPN.

Hooker’s extension is worth up to $24 million.

Hooker joins Pro Bowl corner Trevon Diggs and fellow safety Donovan Wilson as Cowboy defensive backs who have gotten new contracts this year.

Diggs’ five-year, $97 million deal, which includes $42.3 million in guarantees, was signed the first day of training camp last week.

Wilson signed his extension in March, which was close to Hooker’s value at $21 million over three years. He has $13.5 million guaranteed in that deal, while Hooker has $16.5 million guaranteed with an $8 million signing bonus, per ESPN.

Hooker signed with the Cowboys after th 2020 season after he tore an Achilles with the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him 15th overall out of Ohio State in 2017. He started three games in 2020, though he played in 15 games for Dallas, totaling 44 combined tackles, one interception and two passes defended.

Last year, Hooker had three interceptions, three passes defended and a career-high 62 combined tackles. Hooker also returned a fumble for a touchdown in 2022.

Despite starting six games, Hooker played 861 defensive snaps, which ranked third in the Cowboys’ secondary behind Diggs and Wilson.

Those three figure to anchor the Cowboys’ secondary for years to come.

The Cowboys may negotiate more contract extensions. Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is among the group being targeted for new deals. Right tackle Terence Steele is also in discussions on an extension, and All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons is eligible for one in 2024.

Another All-Pro, right guard Zack Martin, has been a big storyline for the Cowboys this offseason, too, though it isn’t because Jerry Jones has been willing to meet his contract demands.

Martin has yet to report to training camp because he wants his contract reworked despite it having two remaining years.