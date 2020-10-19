Cowboys fans wonder what Colin Kaepernick is up to as team suffers blowout loss to Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys fans appeared to be exasperated watching the Arizona Cardinals light up their team’s defense but also hold their offense to just 10 points in a blowout loss Monday night.

Andy Dalton was 34-for-54 with 266 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions in his first start with the Cowboys. His lone touchdown pass came with under 3 minutes to play in the game and by that point Arizona was up 31-3.

While some may point to the defense’s inability to cover the Cardinals’ receivers or Ezekiel Elliott’s two early fumbles that sucked the air out of the game in the beginning, many fans put the blame at the quarterback position and started to wonder whether another change should come.

Some even thought to turn to free agent Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has not played a down of football since the 2016 season. His camp has repeatedly maintained that he’s been staying in shape and ready to go at the drop of a hat.

However, owner Jerry Jones was not initially in favor of the movement Kaepernick started when he knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Jones appeared to soften his stance this season when he said players should act with grace during the national anthem. At least one Cowboys player knelt during the anthem this season.

Jones wasn't interested in Kaepernick in 2017 when he had a chance to sign him then.

Dallas, even though they dropped to 2-4 on the season, are still in the hunt for the NFC East title. Dalton’s one game is definitely not indicative of how he’ll play for the rest of the season but the fan base is hungry to get back to the playoffs and put on edge after Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury.

The Cowboys also have Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert on their roster.