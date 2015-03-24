Cowboys' Dez Bryant undoubtedly tops receiver group now, and he's even acting like a leader

Dez Bryant suddenly finds himself as one of the oldest Dallas receivers, and by far the most accomplished.

The 25-year-old is going into the final season of his rookie contract with the potential of a big pay day looming. But his answers to that question sound more like a leader than the troubled rookie who didn't pay his jewelry bills four years ago.

Bryant says he "can't be selfish" by worrying about a new contract. The player who refused to carry Roy Williams' shoulder pads in his first training camp with the Cowboys says there won't be any rookie hazing of receivers in California.

With 34 touchdowns in three seasons, Bryant is easily the most dangerous target for Tony Romo.

