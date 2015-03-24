Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Cowboys' Dez Bryant undoubtedly tops receiver group now, and he's even acting like a leader

By | Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne (24) guards wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) as he makes a reception as they run plays during Dallas Cowboy's training camp, Friday, July 25, 2014, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

OXNARD, Calif. – Dez Bryant suddenly finds himself as one of the oldest Dallas receivers, and by far the most accomplished.

The 25-year-old is going into the final season of his rookie contract with the potential of a big pay day looming. But his answers to that question sound more like a leader than the troubled rookie who didn't pay his jewelry bills four years ago.

Bryant says he "can't be selfish" by worrying about a new contract. The player who refused to carry Roy Williams' shoulder pads in his first training camp with the Cowboys says there won't be any rookie hazing of receivers in California.

With 34 touchdowns in three seasons, Bryant is easily the most dangerous target for Tony Romo.

