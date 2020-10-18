Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys prepared to offer Dak Prescott second franchise tag: report

Prescott signed the one-year franchise tag contract worth $31.4 million during the offseason

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Dallas Cowboys have made it abundantly clear in the days following Dak Prescott's season-ending leg injury last week that they have no intentions of moving on from the star quarterback. 

Jerry Jones is ready to offer Prescott a second franchise tag that will earn the two-time Pro Bowler $40 million for the 2021 season, CBS Sports reported Sunday.

Internal discussions have already begun and the expectation is to eventually agree to a long-term deal, the outlet reported.

Prescott signed the one-year franchise tag contract worth $31.4 million during the offseason after failing to negotiate a long-term deal with the team. His injury raised fans' concerns about the quarterback’s future in Dallas, but team officials have put those fears to rest.

He underwent surgery last week to repair a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation he suffered after getting tackled by New York Giants’ defensive back Logan Ryan. Presoctt has had no infections in his leg -- a good sign for his recovery -- ESPN reported.

Jones has said he expects him to be back on the field sometime in the spring. 

“Knowing Dak he'll be out there soon,” he said. “Physically, there should be no problem with him being back out there in early May or April."

