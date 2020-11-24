Cowboys cancel practice after non-COVID related medical emergency

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice on Tuesday after strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul experienced a non-COVD related medical emergency, the team said.

Paul was treated by team medical personnel just before 7:30 a.m. local time after experiencing an undisclosed medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment, the Cowboys said in a statement.

Players and staff met for a pre-scheduled meeting at around 8:05 a.m. where they were told by head coach Mike McCarthy that practice for the day would be canceled as a result of Paul’s emergency.

"The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and asks for friends and followers of Markus, his family and the team to keep them in their thoughts and prayers," the statement read.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys were set to have a short practice Tuesday and an hour-long practice on Wednesday ahead of Dallas’ Thanksgiving Day game against Washington.

Paul worked as an assistant strength coach for the New York Giants for 11 seasons before joining the Cowboys in 2018.

“The Mara and Tisch families and the entire New York Giants organization are praying for Markus Paul,” the Giants said in a statement.

“Markus was a beloved member of the Giants from 2007-2018. Our thoughts and prayers are with Markus and his family.”