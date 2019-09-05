Costa Rica national soccer team coach quits over boredom: 'I didn't know it was so hard'

The Costa Rican men’s national soccer team manager Gustavo Matosas announced Wednesday he is taking his ball and going home after less than a year on the job.

Matosas told reporters at a news conference he was bored by the amount of downtime there is between international matches and that he felt “unproductive,” according to Reuters.

“I realized that in the national side I feel unproductive even though I kill myself watching videos,” he said. “It's not what I like to be doing.”

Matosas only managed the Costa Rican team for 8 matches and will be on the sidelines for Friday’s match against Uruguay.

“It's tough not having players in the day-to-day to train them,” Matosas said. I only have the players for a week every two months and it's killing me. I didn't know it was so hard. I thought I would be able to somehow endure it.

“I didn't know being a national team manager was so boring," he added. "I don't regret it and I don't leave frustrated because I gave my best. I won't manage a national team again. I can't only have the players every two months. It's not for me.”

Matosas was reportedly set to take the job of La Liga MX’s Atletico San Luis, though the club’s president has denied it.