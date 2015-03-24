Costa Rica goalkeeper Navas keeps score 0-0 at halftime against Netherlands at World Cup

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a string of quality saves Saturday to keep the World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands 0-0 at halftime.

Navas, who had a sore shoulder coming into the match at the Arena Fonte Nova, denied Robin van Persie, Wesley Sneijder and Memphis Depay in the first half. His best save came in the 39th minute when he dived to push away a goal-bound free kick from Sneijder.

The Dutch dominated possession but rarely found a way through the Costa Rican defense, and when they did, Navas was there.

The closest Costa Rica came was an overhead effort from Celso Borges in the 34th minute.

The winner will play Argentina on Wednesday in the semifinals in Sao Paulo.