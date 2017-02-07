CORRECTS: Bruins fire coach Claude Julien in 10th season; name Bruce Cassidy interim coach
BOSTON (AP) CORRECTS: Bruins fire coach Claude Julien in 10th season; name Bruce Cassidy interim coach. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said team was on bye week.)
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
BOSTON (AP) CORRECTS: Bruins fire coach Claude Julien in 10th season; name Bruce Cassidy interim coach. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said team was on bye week.)