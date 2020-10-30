Coronavirus pandemic 'was nothing' to potential No. 1 NBA draft pick

Anthony Edwards could be the No. 1 pick when the NBA Draft begins next month.

Edwards, a standout from Georgia, had his pro day Thursday night. He appeared on ESPN’s “Sportscenter” and was asked how he handled working out since the college basketball season abruptly ended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like the pandemic was nothing to me,” Edwards told anchor John Buccigross. “I was already living in a pandemic because all I wanted to do was get better. I’m an in-home kid so all I want to do is get better, play with my dogs and play the game all day. That’s all I want to do.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets each have the top three picks in the draft, and any one of the teams could get Edwards. But the guard isn’t expected to fall below No. 3.

Edwards’ workout was hosted by Klutch Sports – the same agency that reps Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Edwards said he hopes that he’s the No. 1 pick because it’s all about “bragging rights.”

“It’s a dream come true. I feel like if I get picked first overall I got bragging rights and I just can’t stop there. I got to prove myself. I got to prove that I should be the No. 1 pick. I gotta prove that if they pick me, I belong out here and I’m [gonna] stay,” he said.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game and shot 40% from the field in his lone season with the Bulldogs.