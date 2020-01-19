Conor McGregor rival dismisses Irishman's UFC 246 performance

One of Conor McGregor’s rivals dismissed McGregor's win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday night as “weak as f---.”

McGregor defeated Cerrone in 40 seconds in his first fight in the UFC since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in December 2018. But not everyone was excited about the win.

Nate Diaz, who defeated McGregor at UFC 196 before losing to him at UFC 202, dismissed the Irishman’s performance in the octagon as “weak as f---.” He added that “this s---'s all fake.”

McGregor was made aware of Diaz’s comments at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference.

“Let’s go, Nathan. Let’s go, brother. Number 3,” he said, referencing a possible final fight in their rivalry. “It’s always here. We’re right here, Nathan.”

Diaz last fought Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for what the two competitors called the “baddest motherf----- title.” Masvidal won the fight via technical knockout over a doctor stoppage. Diaz hasn’t fought since the November matchup and it’s unclear if any more bouts will be on the horizon.

It’s unclear when McGregor’s next fight will be and who it will be against.

Diaz is an option, but fights against Nurmagomedov and Masvidal may be more lucrative.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. also threw his name into the ring when talking about McGregor’s next steps. Mayweather posted a teaser photo of Mayweather-McGregor 2, floating a potential boxing rematch. Mayweather won the first bout.