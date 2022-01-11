Connecticut hockey player Teddy Balkind’s death ruled accident, NHL players share hashtag #Sticksoutforteddy

Last week's death of a Connecticut high school hockey player has been ruled an accident, a medical examiner declared, prompting NHL players to offer their condolences for the player and his family.

Teddy Balkind, a second-year student at St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, died during a game with Brunswick School last Thursday, after he fell to the ice and another player was unable to avoid hitting him.

The "skate of [the] other ice skater [killed Balkind] after falling on ice during the game," the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told NBC News.

NHL players from around the league, including the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers, have tweeted his photo and started the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy. The Rangers were in Los Angeles to play the Kings on Monday.

"Rest In Peace to Teddy Balkind.. super tragic and very sad. Thinking about him and his family. Just a reminder to always be grateful for every day and to never take anything for granted," LA Kings forward Alex Turcotte tweeted Friday.

Players from other teams also shared tributes.

"Sad to hear about the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Balkind family," Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique tweeted .

"The hockey world is hurting over the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St. Luke’s and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest In Peace Teddy," added Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

The NHL mourns the passing of Teddy Balkind. #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/qXQp6yQxZc — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2022

Carolina Hurricanes winger Teuvo Teravainen paid his respects to Balkind by writing "Teddy" on a hockey stick he used over the weekend, the New York Post reported.

"The National Hockey League mourns the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family lost too soon. Our prayers and most heartfelt condolences go our to his family, his St. Luke’s teammates and his many friends," the NHL said in its own statement.

St. Luke’s School also released its own statement honoring Balkind, WCBS-TV of New York City reported.

"Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident," St. Luke’s School said last Friday. "Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community."

A post from Balkind’s own Instagram from March, which has since gone viral, remembers the "best" years of his life, recalling his winning the state championship.

"It’s been a great 8 years with the winter club and it ended in the best way possible#state champs," he shared on March 4, 2020.