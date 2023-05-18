Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

Congressman reports ex-NFL fullback to Capitol Police after alleged ‘execution’ threat

Bruce Miller allegedly asked Rep. Eric Swalwell if he preferred 'Guantanamo or just execution'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Rep. Eric Swalwell has reported a former NFL fullback to Capitol Police after the former player allegedly threatened Swalwell in a Twitter direct message.

Swalwell shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a message from Bruce Miller, who spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, saying it was a "(threat) to execute me."

"Almost time !!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution," Miller allegedly wrote with laughing emojis. "f---in traitor."

Bruce Miller

Bruce Miller of the San Francisco 49ers takes the ball 52 yards on a touchdown reception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium Oct. 18, 2015, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

"Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers?" Swalwell wrote.

"This guy" turned out to the former pro, who played in 85 NFL games, 77 with the Niners and eight with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 before retiring.

"My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution ... apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller. Threats of political violence are unacceptable," Swalwell told NBC Bay Area.

Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference on committee assignments for the 118th U.S. Congress at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Miller was arrested in 2016 for allegedly attacking two men, one of whom was a 70-year-old man. He was promptly released by the Niners and was charged with seven felonies before they were eventually dropped.

After four years out of football, he made his return in 2020 but missed six games for violating the league's PED policy.

Miller was a seventh-round pick in 2011 out of UCF.

Schiff, Swalwell, Omar

Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., center; Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., conduct a news conference on being removed from committee assignments in the Capitol Visitor Center Jan. 25, 2023.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Democrat assumed office Jan. 3, 2013, and is the representative of California's 14th Congressional District in Alameda County in the Bay Area.