Commanders suspend executive after undercover video shows him making disparaging remarks

The Washington Commanders suspended an executive Wednesday after an undercover video appeared to show him make disparaging remarks about the team, players, executives and NFL fans.

Commanders vice president of content Rael Enteen appeared to be on a date with a woman from James O’Keefe’s media company and was secretly filmed.

"The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization," the team said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time."

Enteen touched on several different subjects about the Commanders and across the NFL.

"Over 50% of our roster is either White, religious, and God says, ‘F--- the gays.’ Another big chunk is very low-income African American that comes from a community (that) is inherently very homophobic," he said in the video.

Enteen goes on to describe some players as "dumb as all hell" and describes some fans as "high school-educated alcoholics" and "mouth breathers."

The executive also said Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones "really runs the NFL" and thought that the billionaire "hates gay people and Black people." He also called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a "$50 million puppet."

Neither the Cowboys nor the NFL immediately responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Enteen said his job as VP of content was to "sell hope to fans" even when there is none.

Enteen’s social media pages said he previously worked for the New York Jets and the XFL and that he’s been with the Commanders since 2020.