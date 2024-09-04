Travis Kelce says he feels 'old as f---' heading into his 12th NFL season

Travis Kelce is not getting any younger.

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, Kelce will officially be commencing his 12th NFL season.

His brother, Jason Kelce, asked him how he felt coming out of training camp on a recent episode of "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

"I mean reading 12 seasons, I feel old as f---. But today in practice I felt like I was flying," Travis Kelce said.

Travis, now 34-years-old, has played a lot of games during his NFL career.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has played in 159 regular season games and has been exceptionally durable throughout his career, though it did not start that way.

Kelce played a grand total of one snap in his rookie season in 2013 after injuring his knee during the preseason.

The injury was originally deemed a bone bruise, but it was later revealed that he had a cartilage issue that required microfracture surgery that knocked him out of his rookie year.

Following his rookie season, he has only missed four games in his other 10 seasons.

Last season, he missed the season opener against the Detroit Lions because he suffered bone bruise from knee hyperextension that he suffered during practice just two days before the game.

Kelce also did not play in the Chiefs Week 18 game last year to rest up for the playoffs as they already had their seed clinched.

In addition to the 159 regular season games he has played, he has also played in 22 playoff games.

The nine-time Pro Bowler has been an integral part of the Chiefs Super Bowl runs. He certainly did not look old when he hauled in 32 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns over four playoff games last season.

While Travis may already feel old, Jason thinks his brother’s facial hair makes the tight end look older than he is.

"Your mustache makes you look older too. There’s something about a mustache that makes you look seasoned. In a good way though, it makes you look powerful."

Travis will hope his "powerful" look will translate to the football field as he hopes to lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl as their quest for a third consecutive championship begins Thursday against the Ravens.

