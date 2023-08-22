Commanders snap Ravens' 24-game preseason winning streak behind Sam Howell, Joey Slye

The Baltimore Ravens saw their impressive preseason streak broken on Monday night.

Washington Commanders kicker Joey Slye hit a 49-yard field goal to go up 29-28 and the team would force a Ravens interception on their next drive to seal the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was 19-of-28 with 188 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Jake Fromm was 10-of-16 with 91 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

"It’s really not a real game, but at the same time whatever team you’re on, you want to win," Howell said. "Especially knowing what they had on the other side with their little streak."

The Ravens’ 24-game preseason winning streak came to an end with the defeat. Baltimore’s streak surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ record of 19 in the 1950s.

COMMANDERS' SAM COSMI DOESN'T CARE FOR RAVENS' INSANE PRESEASON WIN STREAK: 'WHO GIVES A S---?'

"You never played the game," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You never were out there in a preseason game; you never were fighting for a spot on the field. And yet you have the audacity to say that the effort that somebody puts into that, to fight and win a game like that, is meaningless.

"I can’t respect anybody that says that – because of the effort these guys put into it. And that’s why I’m so proud of these guys, for the way they fought. It doesn’t matter, win or loss. It matters the way they went about their business. And I’m proud of that and always will be."

Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown had two touchdowns each as they vie to be Lamar Jackson’s backup. Johnson was 10-for-12 with 145 passing yards. Brown was 6-of-10 with 40 passing yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams have one more game left on their docket before the start of the regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.