Commanders grant star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek trade: reports

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
The Washington Commanders have granted two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, per multiple reports. 

Allen, 30, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Commanders after being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. 

The Commanders plan to do right by Allen in ensuring he moves to a good team, whether that be via a trade or free agency, per NFL Network

Jonathan Allen looks on

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, #93, against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Allen has been a team leader on the Commanders and has become a respected voice in the locker room. Allen has one year left on his contract, and his $15 million salary is not guaranteed. 

Last season, Allen played in just eight regular-season games due to a pectoral injury. Despite the injury, he came back and played in all three of the Commanders’ playoff games in their surprise run to the NFC Championship.

In the regular season, Allen registered three sacks, and in the playoffs, he had one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. 

Jonathan Allen looks on

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, #93, against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

While Allen missed time last season, he has been very durable in his career, starting no less than 15 games in a season for six years in a row after only playing five games his rookie year. 

Across his eight-year career, Allen has 42 sacks in 109 games played. 

Allen has a $22.3 million cap hit should he be on the roster in 2025, according to Spotrac. Because of the team's strong depth at the defensive tackle position, it appears to make Allen expendable.

Daron Payne celebrates with Jonathan Allen

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, #94, celebrates with teammate Jonathan Allen, #93, after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the second half at State Farm Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The Commanders have star defensive tackle Daron Payne under contract through the 2026 season and spent a second-round pick on another defensive tackle, Johnny Newton, in the 2024 NFL Draft

Allen’s cap hit is the third highest on the team, behind Payne and wide receiver Terry McLaurin

Newton played 16 games, registering two sacks in his rookie season. Next season, he will likely be tasked with supplanting Allen. 

