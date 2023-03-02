Goalie Jonathan Quick acquired by Golden Knights in second trade in two days

Jonathan Quick barely had time to introduce himself to his new teammates in Columbus before he learned he would be on the move again.

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Quick in a trade Thursday after the LA Kings initially shipped him to the Blue Jackets Tuesday. Columbus received goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick in exchange for Quick.

Quick will be an unrestricted free agent when his 10-year, $58 million contract expires at the end of the season.

Quick spent his entire NHL career with the Kings before he was surprisingly included in a blockbuster deal with the Blue Jackets. LA acquired goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in the deal.

The Golden Knights and the Kings both play in the Pacific Division.

Vegas was in need of a goaltender after Logan Thompson suffered a lower-body injury in February. Coach Bruce Cassidy recently mentioned that Thompson is "doing well" but he's "nowhere near being on the ice."

Laurent Brossoit had been filling in for Thompson, but he went down with an injury over the weekend. The Golden Knights were down to Hutchinson and Adin Hill in net.

Quick gives Vegas a much-needed veteran option. The Kings were the only franchise Quick played for since he was drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft.

He played a critical role in the Kings' 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup championships. He is a two-time Vezina Trophy finalist and William Jennings Trophy recipient.

Quick, 37, did experience a drop in his performance over the past couple of seasons. He posted some career lows this season, going 11-13-4 with an .876 SV% and 3.50 GAA.

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Friday.