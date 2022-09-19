Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts
Published

Colts' DeForest Buckner gives blunt summary of loss to Jaguars: 'The s--- was embarrassing'

Buckner was a Pro Bowler last season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts defensive end DeForest Buckner did not mince words when describing the team’s shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Indianapolis lost to Jacksonville 24-0. Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes for the Jaguars and did not get sacked once nor did he turn the ball over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, #99, celebrates recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, #99, celebrates recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Buckner, who was a Pro Bowler last season, had a blunt summarization of the team’s loss.

"The s--- was embarrassing. We got our a— whipped. We have to come in tomorrow, take it on the chin and grow from this," Buckner said, via ESPN.

Buckner had four tackles, including one tackle for a loss. However, the team allowed 331 yards of total offense on 11 total drives.

RUSSELL WILSON SHRUGS OFF BOOS TO LEAD BRONCOS TO FIRST WIN OF 2022

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, throws a pass over DeForest Buckner, #99 of the Indianapolis Colts, during the game at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, throws a pass over DeForest Buckner, #99 of the Indianapolis Colts, during the game at TIAA Bank Field on Sept. 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Colts’ offense did not fare much better.

Matt Ryan was 16-for-30 with 195 passing yards and three interceptions.

"I certainly had high expectations coming in. And you certainly don't think you're going to be 0-1-1. That's just not in the competitor's mindset. We are where we are, and I think being realistic about where we're at is important. It has to be brutal honesty," Ryan said, via NFL.com.

Indianapolis tied last week with the Houston Texans.

The team will hope to have Shaquille Leonard back on the defense. Kenny Moore II was also dealing with a hip issue going into the game against the Jaguars but managed to play.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, #99, celebrates with teammate defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis, #94, after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston. 

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, #99, celebrates with teammate defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis, #94, after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indianapolis welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs into town for Week 3.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.