Vikings receiver Jordan Addison pleads no contest in DUI case, agrees to lesser charge

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in a 2024 DUI case that saw the third-year player arrested after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a car in California.

Addison, 23, agreed to a "wet reckless" plea, which in the state of California is a misdemeanor reckless driving charge that indicates that drugs or alcohol were involved.

"While Mr. Addison’s case would have made for a great trial, I admire him for taking responsibility by accepting the City Attorney’s ‘wet reckless' offer,’" Addison’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, said in a statement. "Now, he can put this incident behind him and solely focus on his promising career."

A first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Addison was arrested after police in Los Angeles found him asleep behind the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce, blocking a lane near LAX.

As part of his plea, Addison will have to complete two online courses and pay a fine. His 12-month probation could be lessened to six months, but Addison could still be subject to further discipline from the NFL.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review," the NFL said in a statement Thursday, via ESPN.

According to the outlet, Addison said last summer that he plans to accept whatever decision the league makes regarding the incident.

"Whatever's out there for me, whatever comes with it, I'll own up to everything. I feel like anything that comes my way is meant to happen or is deserved."

In a statement posted on social media, Addison’s agent said that the NFL player has "kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team."

In two seasons with the Vikings, Addison has recorded 133 catches for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.