Deion Sanders snaps back at critic of his son, boldly predicts he'll be a top-5 draft pick

The Sanders family sure knows how to pick a battle.

After Shedeur Sanders called one of his ex-teammates "mid," one of his critics tweeted at his father, who doubles as his head coach at the University of Colorado.

Deion took to X, formerly Twitter, to seemingly take a shot at, well, just about everyone.

"Folks don't hate u because they really don't know u. They admire u in a Negative way," the Hall of Famer posted Wednesday morning. "They realize they can't be u, think like u, talk like u or walk in your shoes. That Bothers them. Always smile when u see them because that makes them admire u so much more in that negative way."

That's when an X user, who goes by KB, wrote to Deion to "tell yo son stop act like he the coldest out here then put up a 4-8 season."

Well, the coach had some time on his hands.

"He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol."

That's similar to Shedeur's earlier claim that he hadn't even seen a better quarterback than himself in this past draft. Six quarterbacks were selected in the top 12, a new record.

Xavier Smith, the allegedly "mid" player Shedeur referenced, criticized Deion for "destroying guys' confidence," adding that he "never even tried to get to know me."

"Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best," the Colorado quarterback wrote on X.

Smith's basis came amid a story posted by The Athletic on Deion and the Colorado program, which received a massive facelift when the new coach came to Boulder.

Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions in 2023.

