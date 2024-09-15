Colorado's Shedeur Sanders refuses to shake hands with Colorado State QB: 'You can't f--- with me'

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes defeated their in-state rival Colorado State Rams on Saturday night, and – based on what he did when the final whistle blew – the quarterback clearly kept tabs on what his opponents were saying before the game.

Sanders was seen shaking hands with some Rams coaches when Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi came up to him to do the same.

But Sanders was quick to pull his hand away and start jawing at Fowler-Nicolosi.

"You were talking s--- on Instagram. Talking on Instagram. We handled our business. You can’t f--- with me," Sanders was heard saying to Fowler-Nicolosi, who walked away saying, "Keep talking."

For reference, Fowler-Nicolosi was heard speaking before this game about last year’s double overtime game against the Buffaloes, where Colorado was 27.5-point favorites.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language

"They came out with that attitude and thought it was going to be a cakewalk," Fowler-Nicolosi said during an interview. "They saw the reports, 27.5 points, or whatever it was, and they got a rude awakening real quick. And I think it goes to show that the hype, the media train, all that, it only gets you so far.

"At the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys, and we’ll find out who wants it more, and we’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them."

The Instagram followers comment is what set off a lot of debate on social media, and it was furthered by Colorado State wide receiver Tony Horton as well.

"We all came here to play football, so end of the day, the millions of the followers and fans that they produced and got and celebrities that jumped on their side because of who Deion Sanders is. At the end of the day, Deion Sanders ain’t playing," Horton said. "It’s those players playing, so those players back up what they speak about."

Horton added: "We should have murdered them guys. We're coming for revenge."

Sanders and the Buffaloes certainly backed up their play on Saturday night, as he threw for 310 yards with four touchdowns. Also, two of those touchdowns went to versatile two-way star Travis Hunter in the 28-7 victory.

Sanders was seen saying things to the Colorado State fans as well during the game, so he was clearly out there to prove something after a bad loss to Nebraska the week before.

Meanwhile, Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 209 yards with two interceptions.

Sanders and the Buffaloes will get Baylor next week in Boulder, where they hope to keep momentum going.

