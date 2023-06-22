Colorado's Deion Sanders undergoing surgery for blood clots in legs

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders will undergo surgery on Friday due to two blood clots in his legs, a procedure that "Coach Prime" says is intended to help with the blood flow to his toes.

The news was first reported on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday when former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones revealed the surgery.

"He’s been dealing with this since Jackson State ," Jones said Thursday. "He had a blood clot in his leg, same thing with the foot. He was thinking about cutting the foot off and he didn’t. [He] went through a hell of an operation. Bro, I was there, it was mind-boggling, tearing to see him go through that – and get back to where he at. I just want him to get healthy man."

Sanders then hopped on Instagram to provide more details on the surgery, saying the Friday procedure is intended to help him with his toe issues.

"I went to the doctor the other day to check myself out, and I have two clots in my leg," Sanders said in a social media post. "One in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thighs. So now, I’m having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots, so now I can have proper blood flow through the leg so they can fix the toes.

"That’s what’s going on. That is it. You heard it from me. That’s what’s going on. I appreciate you. I appreciate your gestures. I appreciate your prayers."

Sanders had foot issues while at Jackson State that forced him into a scooter on the sidelines at points during his tenure. He had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots.

Last week, Sanders revealed that his issues have not gone away.

A clip of "The Pregame," which documents Colorado’s football season, showed Sanders meeting with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Hunt and vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauder of Colorado University.

"I don’t have feeling in the bottom of my foot at all," Sanders said. "I just want to know what we could do because I want to do it this summer. When we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it."

Jacobs told Sanders in the video that he could lose his foot with further procedures.

"He could lose the foot," he said. "It’s a risk."

On Thursday, Sanders said there is "no talk" of amputation but that his doctor did tell him it was an option if "worse comes to worse."

Sanders is preparing for his first year as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes after spending three seasons at Jackson State.

