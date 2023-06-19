Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes
Published

Colorado's Deion Sanders implores players to stop doing this one thing

Sanders made the comment as his team was training for the upcoming season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has brought a whirlwind of attention to the program, and he has yet to be on the sidelines for the team in a regular season game.

The Buffaloes, who won only one game last season, brought Sanders in from Jackson State, and he is already looking to change the culture and the attitude within the football team. Sanders was featured in a video for Well Off Media on Monday, and it showed the team training.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deion Sanders meets with cheerleaders

University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders gives fist bumps to cheerleaders before the Spring football game as part of Black and Gold Day on April 22, 2023. (Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sanders revealed the one thing he really hates the most.

"Let me tell you what I hate. OK, this is universal. What does this mean right here?" he asks rhetorically in the camera. "My bad.

"I don’t believe in violence, but I’m gonna whoop ‘my bad.’ One day I’m going to meet the dude that’s ‘my bad,’ that started ‘my bad,’ and I’m gonna whoop him. I can’t stand that – ‘my bad.’ I know it’s your bad.

DEION SANDERS CLAPS BACK AT CRITICISM FROM PITT HEAD COACH: ‘I DON’T KNOW WHO HE IS’

Deion Sanders at the spring game

University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders secures his headset under his cowboy hat during the spring football game as part of Black and Gold Day on April 22, 2023. (Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Coaches hate that. Parents hate that. Don’t say it’s my bad because we know it’s your bad."

Sanders was asked what he would prefer instead.

"Shut up and just do it over. Ain’t no ‘my bad.’ Just shut up and do better."

Sanders appeared to be walking around at the practice facility as he was dealt the possibility of losing his foot if he does not get more rest in the offseason. It is unclear if Sanders will commit to surgery. He vowed to keep progressing in the caption of the Instagram video posted last week.

Deion Sanders waves to the Colorado crowd

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders acknowledges the fans before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As you know I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME’ – I keep moving forward, progressing... See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgment but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something – just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it... I'm CoachPrime and I'm built for this," he wrote.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.