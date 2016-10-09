Colorado State rallies to beat Utah State 31-24

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Dalyn Dawkins had 125 yards rushing and Izzy Matthews had a pair of second-half TD runs to carry Colorado State past Utah State 31-24 on Saturday night.

The Rams (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) trailed 24-10 at halftime, but scored on their first drive of the second half, capped by Collin Hill's 60-yard TD pass to Michael Gallup.

Matthews tied it at 24 on a 1-yard plunge with 30 seconds left in the third quarter and gave the Rams the go-ahead touchdown from 10 yards with 10:33 left.

Kent Myers led Utah State (2-4, 0-3) to the Rams 27 before turning it over on downs with 3:04 left. The Aggies forced a quick punt, but Colorado State's Kevin Davis intercepted Myers' pass to seal the win.

Gallup finished with seven catches for 140 yards for the Rams. Tonny Lindsey had 137 yards rushing for the Aggies.