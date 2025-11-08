College quarterback apologizes after flaunting NIL money to critic in viral video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky quarterback Zach Calzada posted an apology for a video he sent to a critic in which he showed off his NIL money.

In the video, apparently to someone named Garrett, Calzada told the critic to "stop hating and go get you some money."

"But since you ain't got nothing, you can go ahead and count mine. Let's count," Calzada said while shuffling numerous $100 bills. "Straight hundreds, Garrett. Don't lose count."

The video then found its way to social media, posted by Garrett himself.

Calzada then took to his Instagram story to apologize for his actions.

"To my teammates, coaches, and anyone who has ever believed in me: I take full responsibility for the video I sent to someone on social media. I let my emotions get the best of me. It does not reflect the gratitude I should share as a member of the Kentucky Football team," he wrote. "I sincerely apologize to my teammates, coaches and our fans. I’ll learn from this, do better, and move forward with more respect for the opportunity I’ve been given."

Reports have said Kentucky paid Calzada $1.25 million to transfer from Incarnate Word, an FCS school where he had spent the previous two seasons.

However, he played just two games and was benched after completing less than half of his pass attempts for 149 yards. Redshirt freshman Cutter Boley has since taken the reins.

The Wildcats are 3-5 on the season, with all five of their losses coming in SEC play.

